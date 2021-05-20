Renowned Hong Kong poet Dai Tian passed away at the age of 84 in Toronto early this month. His funeral was held on Wednesday and live streamed online, as only 10 members of family and friends were allowed to attend in person due to coronavirus measures.

Many of Dai’s former acquaintances left notes on the broadcast, including veteran media commentator Lee Yee, who wrote “you will always be in my heart.” Speaking at the funeral, friends and family of Dai took turns recounting the life of the accomplished writer and read out his works.

Educated in Mauritius, Dai was fluent in English and French, and earned the nickname “flathead” for the shape of his head, said veteran producer Lau Tin-chi. Dai, who was his history and geographical teacher, spent most of the classes sharing knowledge beyond the academic curriculum, including existentialism and the works of Kafka. The knowledge has benefited him for the rest of his life, he added.

Screenwriter Kam Ping-hing noted that Dai wanted to write fiction, but only produced very few works in the genre, which he described as “the loss of the literary world”.

Dai is a loyal and kind friend, said Leung Wun-chiu. He frequently mentioned the Tiananmen Massacre in his writings and with strong words, Leung added and subsequently read out of one of his poems, titled “The Blood of June Fourth” from 1991.

Lee Hong-chuen, veteran reporter and a student of Dai, lauded him as a brilliant storyteller and Chinese observer. Even after he quit writing, Dai never stopped caring about the well-being of Chinese people and the preservation of Chinese culture. To the CCP regime, however, his stance is “politically incorrect” as Dai is against the one-party dictatorship for his entire life, Lee added.

Born in Guangdong province in 1935, Dai moved to Mauritius when he was in primary school and went to Taiwan for university. After graduating from the foreign language department at National Taiwan University, Dai co-founded Modern Literature magazine with writer Pai Hsien-yung and published collections of short essays by Eileen Chang. He was the first representative from Hong Kong to participate in the International Writing Program, hosted by the University of Iowa.

