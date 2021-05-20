Hong Kong police did not approve an annual march in commemoration of the Tiananmen Massacre, organizers said on Thursday.

For the second year in a row, the authorities have refused to issue a letter of no objection for the annual demonstration organized by the Hong Kong Alliance In Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China at the end of May each year, citing social distancing rules.

The group applied for permission for a march from the Southorn Playground in Wan Chai to the Hong Kong Liaison Office in Sai Wan on May 30. According to their estimate, 3,000 to 6,000 people would participate.

The group was invited by police to discuss the arrangement of the protest at the police headquarters in Wan Chai on Thursday morning.

Speaking before the meeting, Leung Kam-wai of the Hong Kong Alliance said he hoped the police would respect Hong Kong people’s freedom to assemble and protest, and allow Hongkongers to voice their demands.

Throughout the one-hour discussion, police stressed that social distancing rules are still effective. Leung reiterated the infection prevention measures to be imposed at the march and urged the authorities to issue a notice of no objection as soon as possible. The group will continue to petition for a legal rally and at the current stage, they cannot estimate if the notice will be issued in time.

Leung said he is not concerned that the organization’s mission of ending one-party dictatorship and building a democratic China would become grounds for the ban, as they have been the Alliance’s demand for the past three decades.

