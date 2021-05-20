Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to win the battle against the island’s worst community outbreak of COVID-19 as she inspected the Ministry of National Defense on the anniversary of the commencement of her second term.

Listening to a briefing by the military’s epidemic command center, Tsai demanded the military to help with efforts against the pandemic, and to be vigilant over harassment by mainland Chinese fighter jets and vessels, as well as false information campaigns. Only a well-prepared army with good morale could win the war, she said, as she urged them to win this battle.

Tsai also heard reports from the Tri-Service General Hospital and its Songshan branch, the Taoyuan Armed Forces General Hospital, the Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital and the 33 Chemical Warfare Group.

Taiwan’s popular leader began her second term on May 20 last year. Although the island was successful in stopping local COVID-19 cases over the past year, an outbreak has sparked more than 200 cases every day this week.

Cross-strait relations was another main issue of Tsai’s administration, and mainland China was fighting a war of recognition to marginalize Taiwan and demoralize its people so that they would give up resistance, said National Cheng Kung University political scientist Meng Chih-cheng.

The chance of a cross-strait military conflict was low, but the danger was that the Taiwanese people felt hopeless, Meng said. Taiwan should unite with neighboring countries and seek help from major nations, and also conduct campaigns internally to boost the people’s trust in the government against military threats, he added.

Taiwan’s efforts to fight the pandemic was highly praised internationally, and a current local outbreak should not erase its past success, said National Taiwan Normal University political scientist Fan Shih-ping.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party faces difficulties in its governance, Fan said. But as the opposition Kuomintang Party was targeting the issues of water, electricity and vaccine supply, this could portray the party as conducting political manipulation, which may benefit the DPP instead, he said.

