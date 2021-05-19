Mainland Chinese prosecutors are proposing a 25-year jail sentence for outspoken entrepreneur Sun Dawu, who was arrested last year over a land dispute with a state-owned firm, according to a media report.

Sun, the founder of the private conglomerate Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group in Hebei province, has been accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble” and other offences.

Prosecutors proposed the lengthy sentence for the 67-year-old after a court in Baoding city held a hearing on Monday despite Sun’s objection, according to Weiquanwang, a news website that reports on human rights issues.

Jail terms of 10-20 years were recommended for 20 other people in the case, including Sun’s family members and employees, the report said, citing sources from the defense. It said the defense had learned of the proposed sentences from prosecutors.

The court appeared to have expedited proceedings, Radio Free Asia reported. The defendants had earlier applied to postpone the trial, citing the lack of time given for them to go through what was close to 350 court documents.

The court, however, rejected their applications and went ahead with Monday’s hearing so it could close the case ahead of July 1, which marks the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party, RFA said. Such actions infringed on the rights of Sun and other defendants, the report added.

Sun, his family members and company executives were arrested last November, months after Dawu clashed with a state-owned firm alleged to have seized land illegally in Hebei.

Authorities subsequently charged them with illegally collecting the public’s savings deposits, picking quarrels and provoking trouble, illegal mining, assembling crowds to attack state organs, illegally occupying farmland, forced trading, disrupting production operations and obstructing official business.

In 2019, Sun took to social media to complain that the local government had tried to cover up a potential swine fever outbreak. The outbreak was confirmed by central authorities two days after his post.

