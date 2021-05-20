Several local governments in China have stopped accepting divorce applications on Thursday, on the day of a new festival in which the Chinese people celebrate love.

In recent years, Chinese couples have registered for marriage on May 20 as the day sounds like “I love you” in Mandarin.

But in Pingjiang county in Hunan province and Kaili city in Guizhou province, the local government recently issued notices that said divorce applications would not be accepted on May 20 citing social distancing measures, according to several state-run news outlets. However, they would accept divorce applications again on Friday.

Chinese netizens were stunned by the news, as some said the local governments could limit the number of applications, but should not stop them entirely. Others said they may have done so in fear that there would be too many applications.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs stepped in following the outcry, as the two local governments apologized and retracted the notices.

Wang Jinhua, director of the ministry’s social affairs department, said at a press conference on Wednesday that it was the basic requirement for marriage registration offices to receive marriage and divorce applications in accordance with the law. The ministry would increase its guidance and monitoring over the offices’ services, he said.

Luan city in Anhui province and Yingkou city in Liaoning province had adjusted their marriage registration service due to community outbreaks of COVID-19, Wang said. The Bayuquan district in Yingkou stopped marriage registrations on Thursday, and Luan only allowed couples who had booked to enter, barring other family members from entry.

Since China implemented a 30-day cool off period for divorce applications earlier this year, the number of divorce cases have dropped up to 70%.

