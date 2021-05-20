Tong Ying-kit, the first defendant under Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong, will face a trial without jury, the High Court ruled on Thursday.

Upholding the Department of Justice’s decision to replace the jury with a panel of three designated judges, High Court judge Alex Lee dismissed Tong’s application for judicial review. The national security law creates a new mode of trial, where the Secretary for Justice alone can decide whether a jury will be adopted, he added.

Invoking Article 46 of the national security law, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng directed in February that the case would be tried without a jury. She cited the “protection of personal safety of jurors and their family members” and “a real risk that the due administration of justice might be impaired,” if the trial is to be conducted with a jury.

The key arguments of the judicial review are whether the defendant has the constitutional right to be tried by jury and if the Secretary for Justice’s decision can only be challenged under special circumstances.

In the written ruling, Lee pointed out that the traditional common law practice of trial by jury “has been modified by statutes” and some cases were ruled by a magistrate or a District Court Judge sitting alone. “There is not a general right to jury trial in Hong Kong,” he stressed.

Lee dismissed the defense argument that Tong has the right to be tried by jury under the Basic Law. Though Article 86 of the Basic Law states that the preservation of the continuity of the jury system will be maintained, it does not entail preservation “of all the elements of which the system consists,” he wrote.

The enactment of the NSL caters for two possible modes of trial in the Court of First Instance, he added. Article 46 stresses the mandatory nature of Secretary for Justice’s direction on the mode of trial and there is no provision that obliges the Secretary for Justice to notify an accused before exercising his or her power.

The article stated the grounds for not adopting a jury, which are namely protection of state secrets, involvement of foreign factors and jury protection. “They are matters on which the SJ would reasonably be expected not to engage in discussion with the accused before trial,” Lee added.

In the absence of allegations that the Secretary for Justice acted out of “bad faith” or “dishonesty,” there is no basis for the court to interfere with her decision.

Lee ruled that Tong’s case is not reasonably arguable. He did not, however, order Tong to bear the legal cost as the national security law “is still new to Hong Kong” and has “only a handful of decided cases on its operation.” There is “a strong public interest element”, he added.

Tong, 23, was arrested on July 1 last year, after hitting police officers on a motorcycle with a banner that bears the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times.” He faces two charges under the NSL, namely “incitement to secession” and “terrorist activities.” The landmark decision to have him tried without a jury prompted concerns that it would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the rights of defendants.

