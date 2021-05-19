A Chinese student in South Korea who was previously detained in his home country for helping others bypass its Great Firewall has spoken of his efforts to spread ideas of freedom and democracy.

Chen Yuzhen, 24, was originally enrolled at Hainan Tropical Ocean University, majoring in music and acting. According to Radio Free Asia, he went to Taiwan as an exchange student in 2016 and was exposed to new ideas and ways of thinking.

He went from being a nationalistic youth to a supporter of freedom and democracy, saying that “the world is not what I imagined it to be,” according to the RFA report.

When Chen returned to mainland China after the exchange program, he started discussing current affairs on WeChat Moments and Zhihu, which led to his Zhihu account being blocked. He also began sharing software designed to bypass the Great Firewall, China’s internet censorship system, with friends and classmates.

These activities brought police officers to his home in June 2020, when his cell phone was confiscated and he was brought to the local public security bureau for two days of interrogation.

He was accused of providing tools to intrude into and unlawfully control normal computer system operations and was told he would be released on bail pending further investigation.

Apart from needing to pay 10,000 yuan (US$1,555), Chen also had to regularly report his whereabouts and answer frequent phone calls from police officers. Feeling edgy about his situation, Chen decided to leave China when his South Korean student visa was approved.

Since arriving in South Korea, Chen has set up a YouTube channel intended to spread the ideas of freedom and democracy.

The RFA report described the experiences of other Chinese students in South Korea, saying that while South Koreans generally have a welcoming attitude to Chinese political dissidents, the COVID-19 pandemic had created some hostility toward China. Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have also given South Koreans the impression that China has an authoritarian government, the report said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play