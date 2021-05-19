Plans to redevelop a prestigious Hong Kong secondary school have been scrapped as the government predicts the project will fail to earn enough support from lawmakers, a decision that is being attributed to the principal’s opposition to a 2019 extradition bill.

Wa Ying College in Ho Man Tin was due to begin a HK$470 million (US$60.5 million) redevelopment project in the third quarter and had announced plans to hold the 2021-22 school year at temporary premises in San Po Kong.

On Tuesday, the government withdrew the redevelopment plan in a letter to the Legislative Council’s public works subcommittee, saying that the decision was made in response to views expressed by lawmakers at a meeting in March. The letter said that the project would be reviewed and a decision would be made on resubmitting it for the subcommittee’s consideration in the future.

Sing Tao reported that one pro-establishment lawmaker had referred to a column written by the Wa Ying College principal in 2019, which called on the government to withdraw the controversial extradition bill.

The column had caused concern about what the school would teach its students in the future, prompting the withdrawal of support for the project, the newspaper said.

LegCo footage recorded in March showed a meeting of its education panel in which pro-establishment lawmaker Priscilla Leung said, without giving any names, that certain schools had participated in various social incidents and disturbances. Leung said she believed the Education Bureau must consider not only the matter of project funding, but also its responsibility to investigate and supervise schools.

Ip Kin-yuen, vice chairperson of the Professional Teachers’ Union, said the government’s latest decision reflected the fact that politics overrode the teaching profession in the legislature, which had a serious effect on the management of schools.

Ip said that Hong Kong was a diverse society, with different residents and lawmakers having their own political positions, but LegCo would approve previous funding requests even if left-wing, patriotic schools were involved.

An alumnus of Wa Ying College, who gave her name as Chan, told Apple Daily that the school’s equipment was quite old and could not meet the needs of students. She urged pro-establishment lawmakers not to tag the school with an unfair label and to clear the project based on facts.

In response to Apple Daily queries, the bureau said that it was reviewing the plan and had no further information to provide at this stage.

