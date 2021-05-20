Taiwan’s coronavirus outbreak continues to grow with 295 more infections reported on Thursday, marking five straight days of daily new cases above 200. 286 of the additional cases were locally transmitted, including 63 with no known source.

At the Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch, two more patients and three employees were tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to seven. The Central Epidemic Command Center confirmed that one of the employees was an assistant, who was not working at the coronavirus ward.

The hospital insisted that the employees were not infected in the hospital and have visited Manhua district, where the teashop cluster originated. But amid fears of an outbreak within the hospital, the institution will be closed to outpatients until May 28.

There are also growing concerns of a potential outbreak at the Taipei Private Aiai Nursing Home, after a number of elderly residents developed fevers. Authorities confirmed that several residents have been sent for tests after showing symptoms for coronavirus.

Despite nationwide level 3 restrictions, around two dozen people were found dancing in the public square of a park in Kaohsiung city on Tuesday night, prompting fears that they would exacerbate the community outbreak. They ignored warnings urging them to wear masks and continued their actions after police officers left.

On Wednesday, the mayor has authorized police officers to issue fines of up to HK$4,164 (US$536) to people who fail to wear face coverings in public.

According to the estimate of Wang Jen-hsien, chairperson of the Taiwan Counter Contagious Diseases Society, the latest wave of coronavirus will reach its height next week. The number of infections will drop as the containment measures take effect, but the surge may continue if Taiwan’s infection control policy fails, he warned.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play