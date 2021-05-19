Cooperation between Hong Kong and Taiwanese officials would become difficult after the city temporarily closed its representative office on the island amid worsening ties, an observer said.

The Hong Kong government on Tuesday announced suspending the operation of its Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taiwan with immediate effect. It said the shutdown was unrelated to a recent resurgence of COVID-19 on the self-ruled island.

The trade office’s closure marked a new low in Hong Kong-Taiwanese relations and could mean the two sides losing their official communication channels in the future, John Lim, a former researcher at Taiwan’s Academia Sinica, said during a radio talk show.

If that happened, cooperation between the two governments would suffer, including arrangements for Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai to surrender to the island’s authorities, Lim said. Chan allegedly killed his girlfriend in Taiwan in February 2018.

The researcher believed that the relationship would continue to worsen because Beijing was increasingly distrustful of the Taiwanese administration under President Tsai Ing-wen, and after mainland China last year introduced a national security law in Hong Kong.

In Hong Kong, officials had been requiring official Taiwanese representatives stationed in the city to sign an agreement to acknowledge Beijing’s stance that Taiwan was part of China, which was unacceptable to Tsai, Lim noted.

Since 2018, Hong Kong had rejected renewals of their work visas, including that of Lu Chang-shui, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the city, Lim said.

The Taipei representative office in Hong Kong might see eight staff members return to Taiwan toward the end of this year when their visas expired, Lim said. “There has been no sign that the Hong Kong government is going to issue them work visas,” he said.

