Taiwan now has the closest ties with the United States and Europe in history, thanks to the success of President Tsai Ing-wen’s foreign diplomacy, scholars said as they reviewed Tsai’s achievements on the first anniversary of her second term.

According to public opinion polls conducted by magazine Global Views Monthly, the satisfaction rate with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu increased from 41.2% two years ago to 60.7% in the latest survey released last week.

The unusually high satisfaction rate reflected the success of Tsai administration’s foreign diplomacy, said Fan Shih-ping, an East Asian studies professor at National Taiwan Normal University.

The self-ruled democracy forged closer ties with Japan and the U.S. despite a change in leadership in both countries early this year. The Biden administration sent former senator Chris Dodd on an unofficial visit, while Japan will reportedly mention the importance of Taiwan’s stability for the first time in its annual security white paper.

Shen Yu-chung, a political science professor at Tunghai University, said China’s controversial wolf-warrior diplomacy and sanctions have pushed Europe towards the U.S. Meanwhile, Washington has turned its focus on the Indo-Pacific region as it realized Taiwan is the weakest link in the First island chain, he added. The global attention on Taiwan makes it the safest place in the world, despite China beating the drums of war, he stressed.

Political scientist Chu Chao-Hsiang said Taiwan’s foreign policy is to follow the U.S. and plays the frontline role in America’s policy against China. As Biden seeks a less confrontational approach, Taipei would also tone down its attitude.

In an announcement in May, the G7 countries mentioned for the first time the importance of peace in the Taiwan strait and backed Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organisation.

Though Taiwan remains uninvited to the upcoming World Health Assembly, Shen Jung-Chin, an assistant professor at York University, said its membership at international bodies is not as important as joining free trade agreements, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

If Taiwan could join the 11-members trade bloc led by Japan, it would break China’s economic and diplomatic isolation of Taiwan. “If China joins before Taiwan, it will block all possibilities of Taiwan’s entry. Taiwan should take advantage of the current atmosphere and fight for the opportunity,” he added.

