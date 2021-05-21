Two Taiwanese cities have banned indoor dining as 312 COVID-19 local cases were recorded across the island on Friday.

Taichung and Kaohsiung announced the ban effective Saturday. Violators face fines of up to NT$15,000 (US$537), the Taichung government warned.

On Friday, New Taipei City recorded 144 cases, including 37 in Banqiao district. There were 127 in Taipei, including 60 in the Wanhua district. Thirteen cases were recorded in Taoyuan, nine in Keelung, five in Taichung and Changhua, four in Kaohsiung, two in Yilan, and one each in Pingtung, Nantou and Yunlin.

The number of new cases has been over 100 for seven consecutive days, and over 200 for five straight days.

Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung criticized those violating guidelines under the level 3 alert to open their businesses in secret, as well as those who did not wear masks in public. Offenders should be heavily punished by local governments, he said.

A 41-year-old man shouted at and pushed officers when he was challenged for not wearing a mask at the Douliu train station in Yunlin. He was arrested for assault, obstruction of officers and violating the Communicable Disease Control Act.

Chen urged the public to reduce meetings and events during the weekend to cut off the transmission of the virus.

People must wear masks in public unless they were driving alone or would not affect others, said Chen Tsung-yen, deputy head of the command center.

Officers would first try to persuade the public to wear masks before handing out a fine, he said.

The public should not eat takeaway food in public places, and public transport drivers should not eat in their vehicles even if they were alone, he said. Construction workers were allowed to take off their masks to eat when maintaining social distance, he added.

The central and local governments would coordinate their efforts, he said. He said the center had contacted the social media app LINE to refute several pieces of false information circulating online.

