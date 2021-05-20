A nuclear power plant in Taiwan has been approved to resume operations after completing its annual maintenance, amid a shortage of power across the island.

Taiwan has recently seen two large-scale power cuts with rolling blackouts across the entire island, with main power stations arranging for maintenance work to prepare for peak power usage in summer.

The Unit 1 of Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung county completed its 43-day annual maintenance at 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, with the Atomic Energy Council approving its resumption of operations. As of 3 p.m., it reached 19% capacity and is expected to reach full capacity in three days.

The Unit 3 of the coal-burning Linkou Power Plant has also completed maintenance ahead of schedule. The unit has reached 45% of its capacity.

The Taiwan Power Company said it believed the early return of the power plants and the purchase of electricity from private power plants had effectively eased the power shortage.

Power plants in Taiwan were producing 37,000 megawatts of power as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. Electricity usage was at 91%, and reserve electricity was at 6.6%.

At least 11 units were still in maintenance or faulty. Hydroelectricity plants are not operational due to lack of water.

