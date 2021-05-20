A Hong Kong court has rejected a claim that the government is violating the Basic Law by spending on a huge land reclamation project, Lantau Tomorrow Vision, which is said to require HK$1 trillion (US$128.8 billion).

The court did not have the power to decide whether to let the project go ahead, Mr Justice Anderson Chow of the High Court said on Thursday to explain why he turned down a judicial review of the government plan.

He said that a judicial review was not the way to deal with the project’s cost-benefit disputes.

The court case had been initiated by Gloria Cho to challenge Lantau Tomorrow Vision, the crowning jewel of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s development strategy that was proposed in 2018.

It envisages creating more than 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) of artificial islands in the eastern waters off Lantau Island. When proposed three years ago, the project came with a price tag of HK$624 billion, equivalent to the gross domestic product of Ethiopia in 2017.

Critics say the actual bill may go up to HK$1 trillion by the time construction starts. They are also concerned about the potential environmental damage.

In her judicial review, Cho said that the government’s spending of more than HK$1 trillion of taxpayers’ money on the project breached Article 107 of the Basic Law. The article states that the government “shall follow the principle of keeping the expenditure within the limits of revenues in drawing up its budget, and strive to achieve a fiscal balance, avoid deficits and keep the budget commensurate with the growth rate of its gross domestic product.”

Cho argued that the whole project would be completed only in 2047, when Hong Kong’s land prices would be similar to those of neighboring city Shenzhen. Properties built on the reclaimed land would bring in only HK$300 billion to HK$400 billion of revenue, while the engineering and construction bill would surge to HK$2 trillion.

The government refuted Cho’s calculations. It said that engineering and construction costs were currently estimated at HK$624 billion, and with completion slated for 2034, sales could bring in a revenue of HK$1 trillion.

Chow said in his written judgment, handed down on Thursday, that the case involved major discrepancies in cost and benefit calculations. Article 107 gave a broad principle, that the government should “strive to” keep its expenditure within the limits of revenue in order to avoid deficit, and did not require the government to spend within its revenues, the judge said.

For large projects such as Lantau Tomorrow Vision, the government needed to look at the long-term picture and take into account factors such as housing demand, transport infrastructure and employment, apart from land sales and revenue, the judgment said.

Chow said the applicant was not able to provide substantive evidence that the government had “spent beyond its limits.” He said it was not for the courts to decide whether the project was worth carrying out, as that would be the job of government or legislative bodies.

