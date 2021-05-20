A secondary school on Thursday stressed that its students were “law-abiding and non-violent,” after the Hong Kong government halted its redevelopment plan in a decision that could be linked to the principal’s political views.

Vice principal Amy Lau confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday that the government-aided Wa Ying College in Ho Man Tin learned of the shelved plan this week. She called upon the authorities to resume planning “as soon as possible” for the benefit of the students.

The school had maintained its position of “nurturing students who are law-abiding, self-conscious, caring, peaceful, rational and non-violent,” Lau added.

Plans to redevelop the prestigious 50-year-old Wa Ying College at a cost of HK$470 million (US$60.5 million) might be delayed because the government had withdrawn its request to seek funding from the Legislative Council, the school was told earlier.

Pro-Beijing media reported that lawmakers had cited concerns over the principal’s stance on a government policy which could have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China. The extradition bill was shelved in 2019 following massive protests that turned into a wider pro-democracy movement.

During the protests, principal Wun Chi-wa reportedly wrote in a school publication that he opposed the extradition bill and was critical of the government’s approach to handling the protests, which saw a lot of students arrested. Many of the protests became violent, with clashes between student demonstrators and the police.

An Education Bureau spokesperson said that the plan had not been put aside indefinitely, and officials would further explain the redevelopment plan to lawmakers, the South China Morning Post reported.

The chairperson of LegCo’s education panel, Priscilla Leung, denied the redevelopment deferral was a direct result of politics. She said that concerns had been raised over the cost of the construction and the rationale behind the project. “I wasn’t quite aware of what he [Wun] had said,” she told Apple Daily.

Leung was the same lawmaker who said, during a previous panel meeting which discussed the redevelopment, that funding approval should factor in the participation of certain schools in social incidents and disturbances. She insisted at the time that the authorities had the right to investigate any wrongdoing.

