Zuo Hui, China’s 15th richest person and founder of the biggest online property platform in the country, has died aged 50.

The entrepreneur died of an “unexpected worsening of illness,” said a statement released by his company KE Holdings, also known as Beike Zhaofang.

“We are very saddened by the passing of Mr. Zuo and extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Zuo’s family. Mr. Zuo was our visionary founder and leader, and a leading figure in China’s housing transactions and services industry,” said Peng Yongdong, the company’s chief executive and executive director.

“With our unwaveringly strong conviction of doing the right thing for long-term success, we will move forward to execute our strategy and growth initiatives, pursue our mission of ‘admirable service and joyful living,’ and continue to create value for the industry.”

Beike said it would announce new corporate governance and management arrangements in two weeks. The company’s shares in the United States fell 11.4% in pre-opening trade after the news.

In April, Forbes ranked Zuo the 128th richest person on the planet, with an estimated wealth of US$15.5 billion. He was worth US$14.8 billion as of Thursday, the Forbes website showed.

Zuo was born in 1971 in Shaanxi province. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992, followed by an executive master of business administration degree from Peking University in 2008.

He first made his fortune in sales and established an insurance business, according to local media. In 2001, Zuo founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage, also known as Beijing Homelink Real Estate. Then in 2018, he launched Beike as a channel for Lianjia and other major property agencies to sell residences online, and the platform quickly became China’s largest for housing transactions and services.

Hong Kong real estate mogul Shih Wing-ching called Beike a “disrupter” in the real estate sector for completely changing the market with its online concept. Beike had raised a lot of funds in its early days and was able to engage in price wars to force out competitors, he said. Shih’s Centaline Property Agency is not part of the Beike platform.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play