Former lawmaker Eddie Chu, once dubbed “the King of Votes” for winning the most ballots nearly five years ago, has announced disbanding his election office and team of district councilors.

The environmental activist turned feisty legislator declared that he was quitting politics altogether, in a social media post uploaded on Thursday.

Chu and dozens of other politicians and activists have been in custody since early January over an unofficial pro-democracy primary last year that the authorities deem subversive under national security laws.

“I will not be freed for a considerable amount of time, and I will not participate in politics in the future,” Chu’s social media post read.

As Beijing’s crackdown on dissenting politicians continued, a veteran district councilor, former Democratic Party member Ting Tsz-yuen, also announced throwing in the towel as he wanted to save his family members from a life dreading what would happen next.

Ting explained his decision to step down as Sha Tin district councillor, saying that he would have no room to maximize his potential by taking part in politics. He added: “I do not want my family to live in fear.”

Chu was a green campaigner before entering politics. In the 2016 Legislative Council election, he won 84,000 votes, the most received by any candidate in the polls. He advocated for the amendment of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, to give the city’s residents more rights.

He is now dealing with six criminal cases, including one resulting from his participation in the primary, held ahead of the now-postponed legislative election. Fifty-five people were arrested over the event, 47 were charged and many are in detention pending trial.

The introduction of a set of sweeping national security laws last June has provided the authorities with legal backing to arrest and jail dissenting activists, such as those who call for the democratization of China, in the name of protecting state security.

Beijing officials have also indicated in recent months that only “patriots” can run for office, in the clearest signal yet that the role of the pro-democracy camp will be all but extinguished.

This week, Chief Executive Carrie Lam signed a law into effect to require anyone running for district council seats to declare allegiance to the administration, saying it was to implement the principle of “patriots running Hong Kong.”

In the 452 seats of the 18 district councils, some 10% of the 389 seats held by the pro-democracy camp are being vacated because the councilors have resigned to avoid taking the loyalty pledge, or have been put into custody or disqualified from office.

