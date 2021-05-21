Hong Kong authorities accused Taiwan of repeatedly and grossly interfering in the city’s affairs, prompting the decision to temporarily close their representative office on the self-ruled island early this week.

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong government said it was suspending the operation of its Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taipei. It said only that the decision was unrelated to the island’s latest COVID-19 outbreak and did not elaborate further.

Officials on Friday said they were unhappy with Taiwan’s repeated and gross interference in Hong Kong’s affairs in recent years, in particular projects and services launched by the island’s authorities to help Hong Kong protesters.

The “provocative acts” of Taiwan were inconsistent with the goal of exchange platforms between both sides, the government said in a statement. “Taiwan’s series of actions in recent years has severely damaged Hong Kong-Taiwan relations, gradually jeopardising the operating environment for the HKETCO in Taiwan,” it said.

Staff members of the trade office in Taiwan had also been threatened by radicals on the island, the Hong Kong government alleged.

“As the HKETCO could hardly fulfil its founding purpose…. the government of the HKSAR has eventually decided to temporarily suspend the operations of the HKETCO,” it said, adding that all Hong Kong staff members had already returned to the city as a safety precaution.

The office was opened in December 2011 to promote economic, trade and cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The government said Hong Kong-Taiwan relations are a special component of cross-strait relations — between Taipei and Beijing — and it would consider the way forward for the trade office in a holistic manner.

Taiwan’s officials handling cross-strait relations said the help was offered to Hongkongers seeking freedom on the island on humanitarian grounds. The Hong Kong government showed its contempt for democratic values when it interpreted the aid as provocation, Taiwan officials said.

The office’s closure would only hurt the interests of ordinary people in Hong Kong and Taiwan, said veteran commentator on China Johnny Lau. The decision might have come from Beijing because the mainland had been unhappy with Taiwan’s pro-West stance and has been trying to stifle the island’s external relations in recent years, Lau said.

