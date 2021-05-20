China’s shift in its energy policy and ban on Australian coal has caused coal prices to skyrocket, with the country’s premier announcing that the industry needs to “produce more in order to offer more.”

China has seen a shortage of coal since it began a trade war with Australia, with Beijing banning the importation of its coal. Together with a push to move away from coal as a major energy source, investment into the industry has been low, which has led to a steep rise in prices.

Chinese state media CCTV reported on Wednesday that Chinese premier Li Keqiang announced at a State Council executive meeting that the government would be stabilizing commodity prices to keep the economy steady. “In steadying the commodity supplies, we can control the unreasonable rises in prices,” he said. “And work hard to ensure that the price difference won’t be shouldered by the people.”

Li said China was rich in coal resources and called for development of the coal industry, and maximizing supplies.

Prices for commodities such as coal, steel and non-ferrous metal have been on the rise recently, with coal up 94.5% from April 2020, and coking coal increasing by 106%. Most of China’s coal is sourced locally, with the country producing 3.9 billion tons in 2020 — which is 1.4% more year on year. China also imported 301 million tons of coal last year — the highest since 2014.

Policy changes had affected coal supplies, which had led to the price increase, 21st Century Business Herald reported. With the decrease in coal production in March that led to power and cement shortages, prices are predicted to continue to rise.

Meanwhile, Chinese state media also reported that President Xi Jinping held a video conference call with Russian president Vladimir Putin to watch the groundbreaking ceremonies at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in Jiangsu province and Xudabao Nuclear Power Plant in Liaoning province, which the two nations have partnered to build.

