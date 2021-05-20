A United States warship sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, prompting Beijing to raise “staunch” objections to the move.

The USS Curtis Wilbur guided-missile destroyer “illegally broke into the territorial waters of China,” said a spokesperson of the southern theater of the People’s Liberation Army, adding it had organized naval and air forces for tracking and surveillance, and to warn the vessel to leave.

The vessel commissioned by the U.S. Seventh Fleet on Thursday had passed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday before continuing to the disputed region.

The cruise was a free-navigation operation that conformed to international law, the U.S. military said. It was to challenge countries that claimed sovereignty over maritime areas, and to safeguard the right to free and lawful use of the sea under international law and the United Nations’ Law of the Sea Convention, it said.

The Paracel Islands, which Beijing calls the Xisha, covers an area of about 10 square kilometers (3.9 square miles), with a total coastline of 518 kilometers (322 miles). While China, Vietnam and Taiwan all claim sovereignty, Beijing has reclaimed land, built an airport that can handle civilian aircraft and docked a 5,000-ton ship on Yongxing, the largest island in the archipelago.

The U.S. Navy’s entry into the South China Sea came after Tokyo conducted its first joint drills with France and the U.S last week in southern Japan, with Paris reaffirming its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

Troops of the three countries were seen conducting training in deploying from helicopters, amphibious operations and simulated urban combat, targeting China and North Korea.

Top generals of the U.S., Japan and South Korea also held a meeting in Hawaii for the first time in early May, after it was interrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The trilateral consultation stressed the importance of a rules-based international order in the region, underscoring Washington’s shift from the Middle East to China and showcasing its preparedness to provide deterrence backed by the “full spectrum” of America’s military capabilities, without an explicit mention of Beijing.

