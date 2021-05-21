Taiwan’s air defenses are having to scramble earlier and earlier these days, with a mainland jet fighter probing the self-ruled island’s airspace just past midnight — the earliest such foray on record.

The plane entered the southwestern air defense identification zone of Taiwan at 0:07 a.m. on Friday at an altitude of 5,000 meters (16,400 feet), according to Taiwanese air force broadcast records cited by the Liberty Times. A Chinese fighter jet entered the same area at 7:56 a.m. at an altitude of 7,000 meters.

The Taiwanese air force scrambled jets and warned the Chinese planes to leave.

Chinese fighter jets have entered the southwestern zone on 18 days so far this month, and 118 days in total this year, according to a Facebook page counting the incidents.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese military drone was forced to land at sea after it was found to be flying at an abnormal altitude.

The unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Naval Maritime Tactical Reconnaissance Group took off from the Taitung Taimali training group at 7:27 a.m. on Friday to execute a maritime reconnaissance mission, according to the Naval Fleet Command.

The drone was found to be flying at an abnormal attitude at 7:31 a.m. and posed a risk of crashing. It was manually ditched at sea at 7:35 a.m. to prevent it causing a danger to residential areas.

