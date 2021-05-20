Faces under Masks, published by the non-profit organisation Nose in the Books, is a new publication telling the stories of 10 Hongkongers under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple Daily has been given permission to run three of the stories. The new book is available for sale at noseinthebookshk@gmail.com

Jec Sernande, aged 37, grew up in Nueva Vizcaya, Luzon. She left the Philippines in her early twenties to work as a foreign domestic worker in Taiwan. Jec came to Hong Kong when she was 23, and has worked here for over 14 years. She is single and has a son who is now 18 years old. She is secretary-general of Hong Kong Federation of Asian Domestic Workers’ Union and vice-president of Progressive Labour Union of Domestic Workers.

I had a good relationship with my previous employer. Until the pandemic changed everything.

In my seven years working for my previous employer, I had never talked back to her. She was a good person who supported my union work, and I respected her as my boss. Yet, ever since the pandemic, she and her family became very anxious, and began making unreasonable demands.

For instance, she forbade me from going out during my holidays. She claimed that it was to prevent me from being infected. I could no longer attend church gatherings, nor meet with my friends in the union, which made me lonely and sad. I asked my employer, if I couldn’t go out during holidays, why am I asked to purchase daily necessities from the markets? Aren’t those the riskiest places? But she claimed that it was my duty as a maid.

If I fulfilled my duty, why should my rights be robbed?

Before the pandemic, I would rise every morning at 5 am and begin my day of work. This included preparing breakfast for the family, lunchboxes for the kids, cleaning the house, accompanying grandma to the wet markets, and making sure the kids did their homework. I was accustomed to such a busy life.

Since the outbreak, I was asked to clean the house in the morning, afternoon, and evening. My employer began working from home, so I had to prepare her lunch also. Since the kids began attending class through Zoom, I had to make sure the computer was running smoothly. I spent more time playing with the kids and telling them stories. Nonetheless, I embraced the heavier workload because that was my responsibility.

The most unbearable part was that I felt increasingly isolated. The family did not want to share a room with me. Before returning home, I had to ring up my employer and wait for her to hide in her own room, before I was allowed to enter the house. They stayed in their own rooms while I did the cleaning. Furthermore, I could only eat in my own room as they did not want to dine in my company.

They didn’t dare eat with me, but were willing to let me clean the dishes. How ironic.

She even forbade me from using more than one mask per day – despite the fact that I sourced my own masks. Our union has always had a steady supply of masks, as we taught our fellow workers to wear a mask when cleaning or preparing food. This was a good way to protect the employers as well as ourselves. But using one mask per day was impractical, especially since we would sweat by doing all the chores.

She was so anxious that she hid all the masks at home. I had thought she was short on supply and even offered her a box of masks.

The ordeal lasted until June of last year. My employer lost her job, which meant that I also lost my job. According to the government, if a foreign domestic worker cannot find a new employer within 14 days of being unemployed, she must leave Hong Kong. But my former employer forbade me from going out to look for work. I was so upset that I burst into tears. It was not until I threatened to call the police that she allowed me to go out.

Fortunately, I soon found a new job, which involved looking after my new employer’s elderly mother. The new employer doesn’t live with her mother which means I don’t have to live with my new employer. There are fewer rules in this place, and the mother is easy-going. Work became much easier. I can now wake up at 8 am, attend church gatherings, and support work at the union.

My former employer approached me recently and offered to hire me again. She said the kids were upset after I left. I miss the kids too, but I won’t work for them anymore. My former employer also apologized and I have since forgiven her. She’s not a bad person, just scared of the pandemic. I’m not as anxious as her because I rely on God. I also believe that, when one’s time is up, there is no escaping from it.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play