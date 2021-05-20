A senior Communist Party official and prosecutor wants Hong Kong’s top court to “make new contributions” in ensuring the stability and prosperity of the semi-autonomous region.

Tong Jianming, deputy procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate who also served as a party secretary at his workplace, was speaking at a meeting with Hong Kong’s Chief Justice Andrew Cheung in Beijing.

According to mainland media, he told the city’s Court of Final Appeal to “comprehensively and accurately understand and implement the ‘one country, two systems’ policy, and make new contributions to ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.”

Handover arrangements struck between Britain and China prior to 1997 guaranteed autonomy to Hong Kong’s courts in its handling of cases.

The city judiciary has in recent years faced growing pressure, with a surge in complaints involving pro-democracy activists. Many of the criticisms came from pro-Beijing campaigners who said the courts were being too lenient by releasing the activists on bail while awaiting trial related to disruptive protests.

In response to Tong’s remarks, Cheung reportedly expressed gratitude for his advice and said that he was open to more exchanges between the judicial authorities of Hong Kong and the mainland. He added that Hong Kong courts would abide by the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, in handling legal cases, according to reports.

