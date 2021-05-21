Twelve vacant district council seats emerged on Friday after the government gazetted a law that required holders of public office to take an oath upholding the Basic Law and bearing allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The affected district councilors, who were elected about one and a half years ago, had resigned in the midst of criminal prosecution and detention or refused to swear in, or been disqualified from their positions.

Their vacated seats were officially announced on Friday as the authorities published the Public Offices (Candidacy and Taking Up Offices) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Ordinance 2021 in the Government of HKSAR Gazette and put it into effect immediately.

The ordinance set out for the first time the legal requirements for the oath-taking of public officers, marking an important step in safeguarding the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam said a day earlier when signing the document.

Lam’s government acted swiftly to implement the amended law after its passage by the legislature on May 12.

According to the ordinance, the secretary for justice can initiate legal proceedings against a legislative or district council member who has breached the oath or failed to fulfil the legal requirements and conditions of upholding the Basic Law and bearing allegiance to the HKSAR. The person will be suspended from duties straight away, until the court makes a ruling on the case.

Legal proceedings can also be initiated by the Department of Justice. A councilor who is found in court to have lost the elected seat on a certain date shall cease to be entitled to the salary, allowances and other benefits of the position starting from that date, shall not be considered as a councilor.

The current batch of community-level office holders won election in November 2019 to serve on the 18 district councils of the city.

Tiffany Yuen from Tin Wan constituency in Southern District Council and Lester Shum of Hoi Bun constituency in Tsuen Wan District Council tried to run in the Legislative Council election last year but were disqualified by returning officers.

The duo lost their district council seats after they were sentenced to more than three months in jail for their roles in an unauthorized June 4 vigil assembly.

Fergus Leung from Kwun Lung constituency of Central and Western District Council and Cheng Tat-hung from Tanner constituency of Eastern District Council quit earlier.

The Tsui Ping constituency seat in Kwun Tong District Council became vacant on May 4 after the elected councilor, Hinson Hung, withdrew his appeal against a court decision made in February that he was not duly elected.

The other elected councilors have left office because they are being remanded in custody or do not want to take the oath.

They include Wong Pak-yu and Ng Kin-wai from Tin Heng and Kingswood North constituencies in Yuen Long District, Chui Chi-kin from Yue Wan constituency of Eastern District, Chung Kam-lun from Yan Ying constituency in Sai Kung District and Andrew Wan from Shek Yam constituency in Kwai Tsing District.

From Tai Po District Council, those whose seats are vacated are Wu Yiu-cheong of San Fu constituency, Dalu Lin of Kwong Fuk and Plover Cove constituency, and Lam Ming-yat of Tai Po Hui constituency.

Tai Po district councilor Yam Kai-pong said nine members from his political party, Neo Democrats, would take the oath. He acknowledged being unclear about where the red line of the government was.

Central and Western councillor Jeremy Yong, from the pro-business Liberal Party, said that the introduction of oath-taking arrangements could put the work of the district councils back on track and restore the reputation of the public bodies.

Meanwhile, district councilors who had used their offices as polling stations during a pro-democracy primary held in 2020 to prepare for a LegCo election could face disqualification from their public posts as the assistance they rendered was deemed as “helping to subvert state power,” local online media HK01 reported, citing sources.

