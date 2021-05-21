A Chinese scholar in Israel went quiet this week on China’s Twitter-like platform after freely airing his views alleging Hamas was a terrorist organization and was corrupt.

Zhang Ping, a Tel Aviv University professor and long-time resident of Israel, last posted an update on Wednesday. He is suspected of being a victim of censors at the Chinese microblog site Weibo as his comments are contrary to Beijing’s official pro-Palestinian position.

For example, he described the current hostilities in the Middle East as a “Hamas-Israel conflict” instead of using the label “Israel-Palestine conflict” reported in China’s mainstream media. He explained that it was because Hamas was a terrorist group which the Palestinian government did not dare to recognize.

Zhang was the first scholar to introduce Israeli culture into China. He carries the title of Professor Haver of Chinese and East Asian Studies at the university’s department of East Asian studies, and conducts research that revolves around the relationship between the Chinese and Jewish civilizations.

It was understood that Zhang previously passed remarks on Weibo and at seminars criticizing Israel for bullying the Palestinian people. However his most recent comments, made in the past 11 days of bloodshed, were supportive of Israel.

Since the fighting broke out, Zhang had called mainland Chinese media reports misleading. He commented on an Israeli air raid last week that flattened a block which housed the Gaza offices of media outlets including Associated Press and Al Jazeera. “What Israel bombed was an intelligence agency of Hamas, and other media organizations happened to be in the same building,” he wrote.

He also claimed that Hamas was “hiding weapons near mosques, digging tunnels next to kindergartens and setting up rocket launchers in civilian areas.”

On Monday, Zhang wrote that Hamas finance minister Abd Al Aziz Al Khald owned a luxury villa. “An organization that is corrupt to the core will not have much fighting power, even if it is a terrorist organization,” he said. The post was later classified as “false rumors” by Weibo.

The last post Zhang uploaded on Weibo, on Wednesday, again alleged serious corruption by Hamas. He said that around 600 millionaires in Gaza were actually working for the organization as senior officials.

Hamas was enriching itself by confiscating international aid for the Palestinians, Zhang said. He cited Musa Abu Marzook, the number 2 man in Hamas, who possessed a fortune of US$2 billion to US$3 billion.

With that, Zhang appeared to have ceased his Weibo rants. Followers were unable to leave comments on his previous posts.

Internet users expressed support for the academic, but one of them wrote: “You should reflect on your stance about your own motherland. Do not speak carelessly.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play