Thirteen diplomatic allies of Taiwan are urging the World Health Organization to invite the self-ruled island to the WHO’s international event next week as an observer.

It is the fifth year that Taiwan has failed to get an invitation to attend the annual World Health Assembly, which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 24 to June 1 via webcast.

As of Thursday, the countries of Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Nicaragua, Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu had written letters to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom requesting Taiwan’s participation.

Taiwan’s sole diplomatic ally in Europe, Vatican City, is an observer at the World Health Assembly and does not qualify to make such a proposal.

The WHO said that the decision hinged on its member states and was not up to Adhanom to make.

Paraguay is also among the handful of countries that recognize the self-governing territory of Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

The South American country did not join the appeal to the WHO. It is facing demands from the Chinese to break off diplomatic ties with Taipei in return for COVID-19 vaccines made in China.

A top Paraguayan government official said in March that a Chinese pharmaceutical company dangled an offer of vaccines to get the country to sever ties with Taiwan.

Taiwanese authorities later worked with Japan and the United States to help Paraguay buy two million doses from India. The first batch of 230,000 doses was delivered in April for emergency use.

Meanwhile, the Taipei bureau in Geneva installed a Taiwan Magpie Arch on Thursday at the square in front of the Palace of Nations, home to the United Nations office in the Swiss city, to demonstrate to the world the resilience of Taiwanese people. Members of the international community could take photos with the installation to show their support for the island, Taiwanese authorities said.

