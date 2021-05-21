Mass arrest is a likely scenario if Hongkongers this year continue with past practice to publicly mourn victims of Beijing’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, lawyer and former legislator Albert Ho has said.

He described the current circumstances as severe and advised residents to take a flexible approach to the commemoration this time round, by changing the venue of the June 4 memorial or holding it on the Internet, since the event had not been approved by authorities yet.

“The most important thing is that the heart is still here … to persist and hold out hope, to believe justice will prevail in the end and people should be free and liberated,” Ho said in an interview uploaded to YouTube channel Vision Times on Friday. Residents should “have the courage to speak the truth,” he added.

The interview video has been released as Ho is held in detention for admitting in court on Monday, along with nine other activists, to one count of organizing an authorized assembly on National Day on Oct. 1, 2019, during citywide protests. Four of them, including Ho, also pleaded guilty to a count of inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly.

Late last month, government officials overseeing the booking of Victoria Park facilities rejected an application by the June 4 vigil organizer to use the venue again this year, citing public health concerns. The organizer, Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has said it will appeal against the decision. It is also due to meet thepolice officials this month to seek approval for the annual rally.

In the video, Ho said he believed that the unsuccessful venue application might have to do with instructions from the Beijing authorities, who would be loath to see scenes of the vigil at Victoria Park unfolding on television. The venue ban was no different from imposing a curfew in Hong Kong, he said.

Ho warned that the state of rule of law and independent judiciary in Hong Kong had become very fragile, and the situation would only worsen with more “sinicization” in future,

Members of the public would be exposing themselves to a very high risk of crackdown if they joined the June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park or the yearly July 1 protest march, both annual events, as the authorities might arrest the participants, he said.

Ho, a solicitor by profession, said that people convicted of joining an unauthorized assembly used to be fined or given social service orders. Now, the judge would hand down jail terms of four to six months even if the defendant had no criminal record, he warned.

Wang Dan, one of the student leaders of China’s democracy movement in 1989, felt that the Victoria Park vigil would not be permitted to happen this year.

“We can’t allow this most beautiful scenery of Hong Kong to disappear,” Wang wrote on his Facebook page. “Light a candle on your windowsill at home and let the whole of Hong Kong become a candlelit city proclaiming to the world our will to ‘never forget and never give up’.”

