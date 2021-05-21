A state enterprise has stolen tons of sand from an abandoned course of the Yellow River, creating a devastated landscape of arid land with scores of sandpits and harming the region’s ecology, according to the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece journal Fortnightly Chat.

The investigative report pointed the finger at the local government of Lankao county in Henan province, located on the river’s bank, saying it has made about 3 million yuan (US$ 466,500) in profit through the illegal excavations.

Lankao authorities established an agriculture and forestry development company early last year, supposedly to launch various land-improvement projects, Fortnightly Chat said.

But instead of improving soil quality, they dug out sand over an area of 190,000 square meters (47 acres) and auctioned it off as construction materials, the biweekly magazine said. Its investigative team visited the county’s southeast region along an old course of the Yellow River.

In one large plot of farmland, the team found one notable pit covering nearly one acre to a depth of up to four meters (13 feet).

The excavations ruined the farmland and severely threatened the ecology of the surrounding area, local villagers told the magazine. Such activities were an open secret in the region, although nobody knew where the excavated sand was sold.

The recent boom in mainland China’s property market has created a shortage of construction materials, sharply increasing the price of sand. High-quality river sand reportedly sells for at least US$10 per ton.

Chinese authorities have banned the unauthorized excavation of sand on the grounds of environmental protection, despite the demand for 20 billion tons of sand each year.

