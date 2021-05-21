Hong Kong’s flagship equity benchmark, the Hang Seng Index, will be expanded next month to include some mainland Chinese companies, as part of reforms to make the index better reflect the stock market’s performance.

The change, announced on Friday by the index’s compiler, will add three companies to the Hang Seng Index: battery maker BYD, solar panel glass maker Xinyi Solar and property management services provider Country Garden Services. This will increase the index’s constituents to 58 companies from 55, coming into effect on June 7.

The Hang Seng’s technology benchmark, the TECH Index, will also expand to take in two Chinese companies: Autohome, an online product guide for automobile consumers, and online video platform Bilibili. Meanwhile, three companies – electronics maker Fit Hon Teng, game maker Archosaur Games and network equipment maker ZTE – will be taken off the index.

These changes are part of a wider reform that will expand the Hang Seng Index to include 80 stocks by the middle of next year, meaning nearly half a dozen stocks will have to be added every quarter until then. The index will ultimately include 100 stocks, the index compiler said.

Local media reports have described this as the biggest overhaul of how the city’s stock market is gauged since the Hang Seng Index was first developed in the 1960s. The reforms will also shorten the time needed for a company to become a constituent stock, to three months from two years.

With more stocks being represented, the average weighting of each stock will decrease, meaning existing heavyweights such as HSBC, Tencent and AIA will see a reduced weight from 10 per cent to eight per cent.

Analysts suggested that stocks removed from key indexes may be sold off by investors. However, a massive selloff is unlikely according to Stanley Chik, the head of research at Bright Smart Securities.

Another analyst, Andy Wong of LW Asset Management, said he noticed no health-care-related stocks were added to the main index, and that authorities appear to be showing confidence in new energy stocks by including BYD in the Hang Seng Index.

