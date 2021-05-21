A Legislative Council meeting descended into farce on Friday as a labor group leader was mocked for suggesting employers can buy off staff’s holidays – a practice illegal in Hong Kong.

Lawmakers were discussing a government proposal to increase the number of holidays from 12 days to 17 days for all Hong Kong workers including domestic helpers. Pro-business lawmakers opposed the plan while labor unions supported it.

But the lawmakers broke into mockery when Wong Kwok-kin, of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said employers could buy back holidays from workers – an illegal practice that some employers of domestic helpers use to make them work through holidays.

“As a labor group, you should be more familiar with labor laws,” Wong Ting-kwong, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said in response. “We are inside the Legislative Council and we are not supposed to talk about an illegal practice like it is normal,” he added.

An official from the Labor Department told the meeting that holidays cannot be replaced by payments under Hong Kong laws. “It is not allowed even if the employee agrees to do so,” he said, as Wong Ting-kwong was heard chuckling.

Pro-democracy lawmakers resigned late last year in protest against a government move to disqualify several members over national security concerns. The legislature now has only pro-Beijing members.

