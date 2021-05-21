China’s justice minister hopes Hong Kong’s judiciary will implement the Chinese constitution, the city’s Basic Law and the newly imposed national security law in a “full, accurate and effective” manner, he told Hong Kong’s new chief justice on Thursday.

Tang Yijun’s comments came in a meeting with Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, 59, who was paying a four-day visit to Beijing.

Judicial circles in Beijing and Hong Kong have always maintained good cooperation, the 60-year-old Tang told Cheung, adding that he hoped to further strengthen communications and deepen exchanges.

“At present, we are deeply studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law and upholding the party’s leadership,” Tang said, according to the Ministry of Justice’s website.

Cheung replied that he looked forward to joining forces to promote the progress of the rule of law both in mainland China and in Hong Kong. He also thanked Tang for caring for and supporting the Hong Kong judiciary.

Cheung also met with the vice president of the Supreme People’s Court, He Rong, on Thursday. They discussed topics including cooperation on protecting intellectual property rights and establishing “smart” courts — the automation of legal services through artificial intelligence.

Cheung also visited the Intellectual Property Court and the Beijing Internet Court.

The People’s Court has “strengthened its efforts to construct a world-leading adjudication model with Chinese characteristics, and has achieved remarkable results,” the 59-year-old He said.

The Hong Kong judiciary should take reference from the country’s development of judicial protection for intellectual property rights, He added.

