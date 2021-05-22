China’s English-language state broadcaster was forced to apologize on Saturday after misreporting the death of a prominent Chinese scientist hours before his death actually occurred.

Yuan Longping, known as the “father of hybrid rice,” died at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported. The agency described Yuan as being “renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strains that have pulled countless people out of hunger.” He was 90 years old.

Several hours earlier, English-language state broadcaster CGTN reported Yuan’s death, which was refuted at around 11 a.m. when other Chinese media outlets contacted Yuan’s secretary and were told he was still in hospital.CGTN retracted the report and issued an apology on Weibo at 11:57 a.m., saying that the broadcaster “expressed deep regret at the carelessness of the previous report.”

Yuan’s doctor said that he had suffered a fall at his research base in March and was transferred to Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province, for treatment in April. Red Star News reported that Yuan was admitted to Xiangya Hospital Central South University in Changsha several days before his death.

As of Saturday morning, he was still receiving treatment but no surgery had been performed, the report said.

At around the same time that morning, ThePaper.cn reported Yuan’s secretary as saying that news of Yuan’s death was false, but that Yuan was not in good physical condition.

CGTN’s mistaken report of Yuan’s death was slammed by Chinese netizens, who urged authorities to take action against CGTN.

Yuan’s research base was located in Sanya on Hainan Island, where he continued working until he was hospitalized earlier this year. A Xinhua reporter had visited Yuan’s base after a TikTok account in his name appeared online, with Yuan responding that he was unaware that he had his own TikTok account.

