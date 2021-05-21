A luxury Taipei hotel next to the city’s central railway station is to be turned into a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients with light or no symptoms.

Caesar Park Hotel Taipei would be taken over because there was no time to build new, temporary hospitals as had been done on mainland China, said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. Using large hotels was the best option, he said.

Medical workers would be stationed at the hotel, including retirees who have been called up by the government, he said.

The hotel announced on Facebook it would stop accepting guests with immediate effect and its restaurant would close. Guests who had booked the hotel could call for a refund.

The hotel opened in 1972 as the Taipei Hilton Hotel, before changing its name in 2003. It was once among the top three hotels in Taiwan, typically operating at 90% occupancy, and was well liked by Hong Kong and other foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s blood reserves are only sufficient to last for 4.4 days due to a drop in donations during the pandemic, the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation said. The situation was worse than in 2003 during the SARS epidemic, it said.

Taiwan needs about 6,500 bags of blood everyday, the foundation said. Blood donation centers and mobile vehicles were suspended due to the pandemic but demand for blood at hospitals was increasing, it said.

Type B blood was lowest in stock, but reserves for type A, O and AB blood were also low, it said.

