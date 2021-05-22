Taiwan recorded 321 new local COVID-19 cases on Saturday, amid controversy that 400 additional cases were marked as being from previous days.

Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung said the delay for the 400 additional local cases was due to the large number of tests conducted earlier, causing a bottleneck.

Among the cases, 384 were from New Taipei City and 269 were from Taipei. There were also two imported cases.

Chen denied the accusation that the delayed announcement was intended to minimize the shock to Taiwan’s stock market. He said confirmation procedures were complicated in earlier days, and the accumulated results could be released in one go as procedures were simplified.

The positive rate of test results dropped from 6.3% to between 2.2% and 2.9%, Chen said. The positive rates of Wanhua district, the epicenter of an outbreak in Taipei, and its neighboring districts have not increased, he said.

There were two COVID-19 related deaths recorded, including an 80-year-old man who was hospitalized after showing symptoms on May 19 before he died the next day. The man did not have activities in the Wanhua district or any contact with other patients.

Another victim was a 70-year-old man who came into contact with other positive cases and was asked by health authorities to be in home quarantine on May 18. He went to the hospital for a check-up the next day and was found dead by his family on May 21.

Several firefighters who helped handle the outbreak in Wanhua have tested positive and placed into quarantine.An employee of Wanhua district’s Hanzhong street branch of Chunghwa Post, the official postal service of Taiwan, also tested positive, after two other positive cases and three who showed positive results after rapid testing. The branch has been closed for disinfection.

The staff member normally stayed at home or went grocery shopping when he was not at work, and could have been infected by members of the public during work, Taiwanese news outlets reported.

Taipei’s central business district of Xinyi was almost empty following calls from top officials to stay home. In the Kenting area, a popular tourist spot in the southern part of the island, many shops were closed. Magistrate of Pingtung county Pan Men-an said he had never seen such a scene, even when a typhoon hit the area.

However, tourists were still found partying without masks in Hengchun, also a popular area.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old pregnant woman infected with COVID-19 successfully gave birth to a girl, who tested negative. It was the first recorded case in Taiwan where a COVID-19 patient had given birth to a baby.

