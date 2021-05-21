A high-rise tower in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will remain closed for inspection after mysteriously swaying for days, the building’s owner said on Thursday.

The closure came a day after the United States consulate general in Guangzhou urged American citizens to stay clear of the 292 meter (958 feet) SEG Tower, warning of “inadequate information to assess the safety risks.”

The skyscraper will only reopen “after the relevant inspection work is completed,” owner SEG Group said in a statement Thursday.

The group has barred “all owners, merchants and tenants from entering or leaving the SEG Building and electronics market,” it said in the statement, shared by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

SEG’s shares fell for four consecutive days, with a cumulative decline of 9.6% to 5.41 yuan as of Friday’s market closed in Shenzhen.

Reports about the mysterious shaking of the high-rise building began on Tuesday, with the tower’s management telling its tenants to immediately evacuate after repeated shaking felt at about noon.

No signs of cracking on the ground level or damage to the curtain walls were detected, SEG said on Tuesday.

The city’s authorities said they had organized experts to monitor the building’s vibration, tilt, settlement and other data in real-time. The main structure of the building and its surroundings were safe, they emphasized, citing data collected by the expert team.

While the exact cause of the shaking is still to be investigated, officials said the structure was likely influenced by wind, temperature and the operation of the metro running underneath.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play