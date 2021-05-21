The Hong Kong government is broadening the new loyalty pledge requirement for its employees, moving beyond civil servants to include others hired on short-term, non-civil servant contracts.

Employees hired by the government on non-civil servant terms after last July will have to sign a declaration pledging their loyalty to the government within three weeks, the Civil Service Bureau said on Friday. This will also apply to those who renewed such contracts after July 1, it said.

The bureau said this change is in line with the national security law, imposed by Beijing last June, to ensure effective management by the Hong Kong government.

Those who refuse to sign the declaration will be regarded as reluctance to comply with the national security law, and the authorities might terminate their employment contracts, the bureau warned. Officials will take disciplinary action against employees who breach their pledges.

As of late June last year, the government employed 11,027 full-time staffers and 6,819 part-timers on non-civil servant contracts, according to official documents submitted earlier to the legislature.

Half of the full-time workers provide seasonal services, such as lifeguards on short-term contracts, the documents showed.

Leung Chau-ting, chair of the Federation of Civil Service Unions, said the new measure would discourage many non-civil servant employees from renewing their contracts due to concerns about the national security law.

Many would rather switch to other jobs when they finish their current contracts, which usually last for months or a year, so as to avoid risks related to the draconian law, Leung said. This could make it difficult for the government to hire short-term workers, he added.

In January, the government required its 170,000 civil servants to pledge their loyalty, a move that critics said was aimed at taming them. Amid the tightening grip, a total of 1,860 civil servants resigned last year, a record high in the past 23 years.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play