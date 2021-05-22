Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying has said that the Legislative Council should have only one view on matters of national security after Hong Kong’s electoral overhaul, while still declining to confirm whether he will run for his old job in the 2022 election.

Speaking during a radio interview, Leung said that when it came to matters of national security, sovereignty and development interests, the Legislative Council should have only one voice.

He said this would prevent a situation arising in Hong Kong similar to that of the Catalan parliament, which sought independence from Spain. Leung said he did not want to see lawmakers being taken to court and sent to prison.

But when it came to issues such as the housing shortage or poverty alleviation, the Legislative Council could “not only have two points of view, but eight or 10 points of view,” the city’s former leader said.

“So I think the Legislative Council will still be able to fully exercise its power and perform its duties,” Leung said.

Former pro-establishment lawmaker Lam Tai-fai, who interviewed the unpopular former leader, asked whether he would consider running for another term as chief executive. “I believe no one would doubt whether you’re a person who loves the country and loves Hong Kong,” Lam said.

“Why not speak honestly, are you planning to run for the chief executive in the next term?” Lam asked.

Leung replied that he was ready to assume any position that would allow him to serve the country and serve Hong Kong, which was similar to the answer he gave when asked by Reuters in March.

He added that links between Hong Kong and mainland China had been cut off in the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2019 social unrest, and he believed the issue of selecting the next chief executive should focus on Hong Kong entering a constructive period for the following five or six years.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play