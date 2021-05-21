A Chinese teenager wanted by authorities over comments made on the country’s fatal border clash with India last year has been arrested while in transit at Dubai airport and will be sent home, according to a media report.

Wang Jingyu, 19, who has been living in the United States, was arrested in Dubai’s airport on May 4 and had been detained there since then, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said, citing Wang’s friend. The teenager was in transit for the U.S. at the time, it said.

UAE authorities might charge Wang with blasphemy and send him back to China, the friend was quoted as saying.

Deutsche Welle said it had also received an image, which it said could not be verified, of a document showing that local police had started proceedings in Wang’s case.

Chinese authorities have been hunting Wang since February after he cast doubt on China’s official death toll in its clash with India on a disputed Himalayan border last June. Wang wrote that “the Indians did a good job” and the Chinese soldiers deserved death.

The teenager said he had since received death threats while overseas and police had harassed his parents back in the Chinese city of Chongqing.

China’s military had not revealed its casualties until February, when it announced four soldiers died in the clash. India said months ago that 20 of its soldiers were killed.

The delayed announcement renewed discussion on the clash in China’s cyberspace. At least six mainland Chinese internet users have been arrested for “insulting soldiers” over their comments on the clash. Authorities are still chasing others, including Pan Rui, the son of mainland real estate tycoon Pan Shiyi.

