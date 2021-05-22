More than 86,000 people have signed a petition that highlights stifling, non-air conditioned jail cells as Hong Kong bakes in what is gearing up to be one of the hottest years on record.

Within a day, the online petition launched by Wall-fare, a welfare group that fights for the rights of people in custody, had garnered 86,766 signatures as of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The petition demands the government’s Correctional Services Department implement changes that would improve conditions for prisoners and detainees, such as providing antipyretic stickers to dissipate body heat, portable electric fans, cold drinking water and increased showers.

Hong Kong prisons do not have air-conditioning and advocates have previously raised concerns over the well-being of those in custody, especially during the humid summer. There are no international standards on the provision of air-conditioning in prison.

The city has recorded at least seven “hot nights” this month, the highest on record for May since the Hong Kong Observatory began keeping records in 1884. Hot nights are defined as evenings of 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit) or above.

Wall-fare founder Shiu Ka-chun, who is a former lawmaker of the social welfare sector, said he hoped the petition could collect at least 100,000 signatures, and that the “power of unity would melt [the hearts] of the department” to bring about changes to the system.

Sociologist Chan Kin-man, one of the founders of the Occupy movement for democracy, recalled “steamer-like” conditions when he was serving his 16-month jail sentence over the 2014 protests. “It was so hot even breathing was difficult” on days the mercury topped 30 degrees Celsius, Chan wrote in a post on Facebook on Friday.

Prisoners splashed water all over their bodies and slept half naked, but still the heat was unbearable, he said. They wanted to lay a mat and sleep on the floor, but strict regulations forbade them to do so.

Chan learned from a former convict how he passed the long sweltering nights, by wrapping a towel around the water faucet, sitting underneath the sink and letting water trickle onto his face so he could sleep until morning.

Jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai appeared to be sanguine about his environment. Chan cited Lai as saying during a visit that Hong Kong prisons were still considered humane.”Just you wait until summer,” Chan told him at the time.

