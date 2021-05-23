Hong Kong’s Democratic Party must not compromise its political platform for the sake of participating in the new electoral system, a senior party member said, adding that agreeing to do so would put it under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.

Lee Wing-tat, a former chairman of the Democratic Party, said that the feedback from supporters during fundraising activities has been that the party should not participate in the new electoral system.

Speaking during a Now TV interview, Lee added that this view was shared by party members whose voices on the issue have grown louder since many of their colleagues have been charged and denied bail in protest-related cases.

Lee said that the party would make a decision at a meeting in September on the question of participating in the Legislative Council election, but he believed that there must be a “bottom line” on the issue.

Pro-establishment commentators have been publicly calling for the Democratic Party to transform itself politically so it can continue to participate in the elections.

A commentary in Ta Kung Pao earlier this month said the Democratic Party used to be the force of rationality and pragmatism within the opposition camp but had taken a “crooked path” since the violent protests of 2019. The commentary urged the party to return to a constitutional path based on the prerequisite of drawing a clear line against “black violence.”

Lee denied speculation that the Communist Party had reached out to his party on the issue, saying that no middleman representing Beijing had made contact to encourage the Democratic Party to run in the elections.

Lee said that his party doesn’t have many radical members. It has moderate and conservative members in its ranks, but trying to limit its candidates to only these members would be something he could not accept, he added.

The next Legislative Council election will take place in December. Aspiring candidates will need to be vetted by a committee that will determine whether they are sufficiently patriotic to stand for election.

