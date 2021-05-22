Homeowners and the developer of a London housing complex are locking horns over property management costs linked to fire safety repairs, and the dispute has spilled over to another project whose codevelopers are tycoons in Hong Kong, the Kwok family.

One Hongkonger who owned an apartment at the New Providence Wharf estate in East London told Apple Daily that she hoped to warn Hong Kong residents looking to invest in British properties about potential pitfalls, such as hefty management fees.

Fees at New Providence Wharf this year are 52.8% more than in 2016, largely due to upcoming works on the outer walls to replace combustible materials that caused the Grenfell Tower blaze, which killed 72 people in 2017.

The refurbishment would cost 11.6 million pounds (US$16.4 million), according to Ballymore, the property’s Irish developer. The government agreed to chip in 8 million pounds from the Building Safety Fund, but Ballymore said homeowners would still need to fork out a total of 3.1 million pounds, which would be charged as property management fees.

New Providence Wharf levies management fees twice a year. The rate is 7.59 pounds per square foot, based on charges last year and this year. Owners of a 463-square-foot apartment must pay 3,514 pounds every half-yearly, which works out to 585 pounds a month, according to Karryn, an accountant who reviews finances for the owners’ association of the complex.

A resident, Natalie, said it was not fair for the developer to make them shoulder the cost when developers were the ones who selected the materials.

“The government is responsible for regulating developers. Planning permits and designs are signed by the city government. These should ensure that our houses are safe,” she said.

A Hong Kong consultant who advised buyers on British property investments quoted the example of a Hongkonger who realized only belatedly, after giving cash upfront, that remedial works related to flammable panels in the outer walls of a development project were also chargeable. The consultant cautioned investors to look for only properties that had passed a EWS1 fire safety survey.

The rising costs at New Providence Wharf are part of a yearslong stalemate with Ballymore over who should foot the bill for fire safety repairs. The dispute was reignited by a fire on May 7 that caused more than 40 residents to evacuate. Two of them were admitted to hospital.

Ballymore said that flammable panels which were made of aluminium composite material did not cause the fire. Residents nevertheless called for an investigation into the developer and urged the government to step in again, following the 8 million pound commitment it made before the fire, to cover the costs.

After the fire, protesters gathered at the nearby Mill Harbor, a residential-commercial project under construction and jointly developed by Ballymore and Kwok Family Interests, which was run by the Kwok family, the controlling shareholders in Hong Kong’s biggest home builder Sun Hung Kai Properties.

A spokesperson for SHKP said the fire at New Providence Wharf had nothing to do with SHKP or the Kwok family fund, and that the demonstration was not directed at its project. The company’s property developments in the United Kingdom were in compliance with local laws and regulations, it said in response to Apple Daily’s inquiries.

