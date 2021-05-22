Taiwanese authorities have refuted online information falsely claiming President Tsai Ing-wen was infected with COVID-19.

The island’s Central Epidemic Command Center referred the false message to police for investigation, said deputy head Chen Tsung-yen.

Preliminary investigations have found that the internet address of the overseas message used terms commonly seen in mainland China, with some simplified Chinese characters, said Chen, who believed it was a malicious campaign to spread chaos.

Taiwan has seen a wave of community outbreaks across the island, with 321 local COVID-19 cases announced on Saturday.

Another piece of false information claimed that Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang held stocks of local companies that were developing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Executive Yuan, which Su heads, said it was false as Su did not hold any stocks. It asked the Command Center for clarification and has sent relevant information to the police for investigation.

Spreading false information is an offense that carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a fine of NT$3 million (US$107,280), Chen said.

The public should be alerted when they receive information from unknown sources, and they should check them thoroughly before forwarding it to others to prevent violating the law, he said.

Taiwan had adequate resources to fight the pandemic, including quarantine hotels and hand sanitizer, Chen said to assure the public.

