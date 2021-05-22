A series of earthquakes have killed three and injured 28 in Dali city of China’s Yunnan province.

The Yangbi county of Dali has experienced 421 earthquakes since Friday, with 13 of them being magnitude 4 or above on the Richter scale, and the strongest one at magnitude 6.4.

Two died in Yangbi and one died in Yongping county. There were 28 reported injuries, including three serious cases.

During the earthquake, students in their dorms and customers in shops rushed to the streets. Indoor lamps and loudspeakers shook heavily, as well as some residential buildings, with some residents saying it nearly caused them to vomit. Residents in Kunming of Yunnan province, and those in Sichuan province also felt the earthquakes.

The Yunnan Fire and Rescue Department mobilized firefighters from neighboring areas to Dali in response.

Officials in Yangbi said houses faced serious damage, with some having cracked walls and attached buildings collapsing. There were not many cases of entire buildings collapsing following improvements to houses in recent years, officials said.

Min Yiren, director of the China Earthquake Administration, arrived at the emergency command center soon after the quakes. He listened to reports from Yunnan and Sichuan Earthquake Administrations, as well as the China Earthquake Networks Center, to form a response plan.

Yangbi has seen continuous earthquakes between magnitudes of 3.2 and 4.4 since May 18.Meanwhile, the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qianhai province experienced a magnitude 7.4 shallow earthquake, which was felt by the whole province.

Some residents stayed inside cars in fear with several highway bridges collapsing. There were yet to be any reports of deaths and injuries.

