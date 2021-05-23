A Chinese student association at the University of Chicago compared self-exiled Hong Kong activist Nathan Law to a terrorist in a letter opposing the school’s invitation to Law to be a guest speaker.

In an emailed letter addressed to the deans of the Harris School of Public Policy on May 18, the Chinese Students and Scholars Association said that the violence Law has instigated has “caused horrific deaths, injuries and destruction in Hong Kong and great anger among all peace loving Chinese people.”

The letter added that the school’s decision to invite Law was extremely hurtful, insulting and angering.

“It is the same as if one invited a terrorist that has done much damage to the American people as a ‘distinguished guest,’” the letter said.

The letter reportedly circulated widely on WeChat after being sent to the Harris School deans.

Writing on social media, Law said he was not aware until after the event had taken place that the association had protested his appearance as a guest speaker. He added that the event had gone smoothly.

“I am pleased that the school upholds the values of free speech and academic integrity,” Law wrote.

He called the statements in the email and in messages circulated on WeChat “defamatory,” adding: “I reserve all my legal rights in this matter.”

The association’s letter argued that Law’s invitation fell outside the purview of free speech.

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association has branches in hundreds of academic institutions in the United States and other Western countries. Previous media coverage of the association’s activities have suggested that some branches maintain contact with local Chinese embassies and consulates.

Law encouraged the U.S. government to look into “signs of infiltration” in the associations and to take action “to protect the freedoms in your country.”

