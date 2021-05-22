A member of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s cabinet has spoken of “conspiracy theories” in society after the government suggested allowing non-locally trained doctors to practice in Hong Kong, urging the public to look at the simple fact that the city lacks doctors.

Executive Council member Lam Ching-choi said that Hong Kong’s public institutions were short of around 700 doctors, and while it was difficult to predict the number of people who would participate in the proposed scheme, he estimated the government could attract as many as 200 to 300 doctors to return to the city every year.

The scheme, if passed by the legislature, would allow non-locally trained doctors to skip a compulsory exam when seeking to fully practice in Hong Kong. The legal amendment to the Medical Registration Ordinance, which would give effect to the scheme, was announced by the government on May 18 and would have its first reading in the Legislative Council on June 2.

Lam, the executive councilor, was vague when reporters asked about criticism from the lawmaker in the medical sector that the government was rushing through the proposal for political reasons. He said: “I am not clear on what political factors you’re talking about. What political factors?”

He also dismissed conspiracy theories about the proposal being ill-timed, as it had been put forward in the thick of the pandemic. Hong Kong would always have different issues occupying its attention at different times, he said.

“Everyone should look at the big picture and the so-called original intention. The big picture is that Hong Kong doesn’t have enough doctors. That’s an ironclad fact.”

Meanwhile, former health secretary Yeoh Eng-kiong said he believed that the scheme for introducing overseas doctors would have quality assurances, and the current legislative draft was “not completely unconditional.”

Speaking on a radio program, Yeoh also called on those in the industry not to worry too much, saying that it would be straightforward to control the number of overseas recruits in the system during times of economic downturn.

Under the draft legal amendment, doctors who have received their training outside Hong Kong can practice in the city as long as they are permanent residents and agree to work for at least five years in the public sector locally.

After fulfilling the required five years, they can obtain full registration without having to pass the local licensing exam.

