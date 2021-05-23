Twenty-one runners were killed during an ultramarathon in northwestern China that was hit by hail, freezing rain, high winds and mudslides.

The victims included 31-year-old Liang Jing, a top long-distance runner who won China’s Ultra Gobi race in 2018, as well as Huang Guanjun, a marathon champion of the hearing-impaired section of the National Paralympic Games.

Runners on Saturday ascended the Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in the province of Gansu for the 100-kilometer race. At around 1 p.m., extreme weather struck the area between the 20 km to 31 km mark, causing competitors to suffer from hypothermia.

The race was called off by organizers, and local authorities put together a search-and-rescue operation with more than 700 people. However, the complicated terrain and low nighttime temperatures made rescue efforts difficult, according to officials.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency confirmed on Sunday that the bodies of all those who died have been found. The remaining 151 competitors were rescued, with eight hospitalized due to minor injuries.

In a commentary, state broadcaster CCTV said it was “extremely rare” for marathon events to suffer such heavy casualties. The tragedy should serve as a warning that large-scale competitions must be held by professionals adhering to the highest safety standards, it added.

Hong Kong mountain-climbing expert Chung Kin-man said the scale of the deaths were “unheard of” and that the event organizer neglected safety precautions.

“[Mass casualties] are unusual in this kind of outdoor competition, because normally the organizer would have backup no matter how bad the weather gets,” Chung said, adding similar race events typically have rescue personnel standing by at each checkpoint.

Runners usually have a list of safety gear to ensure they don’t suffer from hypothermia overnight, and it was the organizer’s responsibility to make sure runners brought sufficient equipment, Chung said.

A long-distance runner surnamed Cheung told Apple Daily that he participated in the Gansu ultramarathon in 2018 and had noticed problems in the event’s organization. He recalled complaining that some of the checkpoints did not provide enough sports drinks or salt, but the organizers did not heed his advice.

The ultramarathon, backed by the Baiyin city government and the Chinese Athletic Association, has been held for the past four years. The Yellow River Stone Forest park area is now closed to visitors until further notice.

