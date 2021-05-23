Police in China’s Hebei province reportedly raided a seminary last week and arrested eight priests along with 10 others, a move that has raised questions about the government’s commitment to uphold religious freedom since signing an agreement with the Vatican.

Catholic media outlet AsiaNews reported that at least 100 police officers surrounded a small factory used to house the seminary. Following the arrests, the factory was closed and its director was also taken away by police.

The police reportedly entered the building and arrested four priests serving as seminary professors and three others who were carrying out pastoral work. Ten seminarians who were attending lessons were also arrested.

The day after the raid, police arrested Zhang Weizhu, 63, who was ordained as a bishop in 1991 and has been imprisoned on several previous occasions.

The apostolic prefecture of Xinxiang, which was targeted in the raid, is not recognized by the Chinese government, the report said, so religious activities that occur there are considered to be unlawful.

Given the large number of police officers involved, the raid was thought to have been planned for some time, AsiaNews reported. Police are reportedly going from house to house in the area in search of other seminarians who may have escaped the initial raid.

A historic agreement signed in 2018 by China and Vatican City only covered the appointment of new bishops. Persecution of Catholics, particularly those who are not part of China’s officially registered churches, has reportedly increased in the years since the agreement was signed.

Italy’s state-owned news channel TG1 also reported on the raid and described previous incidents where Chinese authorities have dismantled Christian crosses at churches. The report criticized the Chinese government for not adhering to the 2018 agreement and increasing its suppression of religious freedom.

