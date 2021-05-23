A man was found to have posed as an official in charge of development and investments in Beijing’s ambitious plan to build a megapolis in southern China, according to authorities.

The impostor, who went by the name of Zhou Zhijun, claimed to head the office of the leading group for development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, but the office did not have such a person among its employees, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a Friday statement, warning that the man might be using this identity to engage in scams.

The suspect had also used this name to attend business events where he claimed to be the head of the office’s supervisory committee on investment — a position that did not exist, the commission said.

According to mainland media reports, Zhou operates the Hong Kong-based Feng Huang news agency, which has published news about his participation in business forums and investment events in the past.

The company was ordered to pay 5 million yuan (US$776,000) in damages to a subsidiary of Phoenix Television last August for copyright infringement.

Feng Huang claimed on its website that the company organized an investment seminar on the Belt and Road Initiative in December 2019 and that a member of a think tank attended the event. But mainland media found that the purported think tank in Feng Huang’s reports did not exist.

Zhou’s name has also been used to impersonate seven other government officials or transport experts in the past, mainland media reports said.

Beijing revealed its plan in 2019 to build a megapolis that encompasses nine Guangdong cities as well as Hong Kong and Macao.

