More than 100,000 Hongkongers have backed a petition urging authorities to make prison conditions more bearable for inmates during the summer months, and to take steps such as providing cold water and improving ventilation.

The petition, organized by prisoners’ rights group Wall-fare, was co-signed by 106,178 people in just 33 hours. The group’s founder and former lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun said the public showed “empathy and compassion” and urged the Correctional Services Department to respond in a practical and proactive way.

Prison authorities should provide cold drinking water, increase ventilation equipment and allow inmates to take two showers a day instead of one, Shiu said. His group is also campaigning to let inmates use portable electric fans and cooling patches.

In a statement, the department said there were ongoing efforts to improve prison conditions, including changing fans periodically and installing stronger fans. Authorities were also rolling out new gates and windows that were more conducive to air flow, it said.

Shiu called the response “bureaucratic” and said the various initiatives had dragged on for years without results. Authorities needed to explain why the alternatives he proposed wouldn’t work, he added. The activist, along with former lawmaker Fernando Cheung and other rights groups, will seek a meeting with the Commissioner of Correctional Services.

Hong Kong on Sunday recorded the hottest day of the year, with temperatures hitting 36.1 degrees Celsius at the Observatory weather station. It was also the hottest day in May since records began, and the third-hottest day on record in Hong Kong.

Meteorologists earlier predicted that this summer could be the hottest on record for the third year in a row.

Former chair of the Democratic Party Albert Ho was remanded in custody last week after he pleaded guilty to charges related to an unauthorised protest in 2019. In his first few days behind bars, Ho was reportedly in poor physical condition due to the heat.

District councilor and party colleague Beatrice Chu said the democrat was kept in a single-person cell with poor ventilation. “[Ho] slept poorly and didn’t have enough to eat, so he couldn’t help but look terrible,” Chu wrote on Facebook.

Ho was sweating profusely during his 15-minute meeting with her last week, and he had to partly unbutton his shirt to keep himself cool, Chu wrote. She added that Ho’s condition seemed to have improved in subsequent visits.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play