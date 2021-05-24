Pope Francis called on believers worldwide to pray for the church in China on Sunday, after celebrating Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica.

“I invite you to accompany with fervid prayer the Christian faithful in China, our dearest brothers and sisters, whom I hold in the depth of my heart,” said the Holy See, issuing the call from his study window.

His message came as Chinese authorities arrested more than a dozen pastors, priests and seminarians and deployed over 100 officers to remove crosses from churches as part of its latest nationwide crackdown.

A number of cardinals and bishops have echoed the calls of Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, urging an octave of prayer for the faithful in China. They were joined by lawmakers from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The website, Global Prayer For China, was launched early this month in response to his call.

“The Mother of the Lord and of the Church is venerated with particular devotion in the Sheshan Shrine in Shanghai, and is invoked assiduously by Christian families, in the trials and hopes of daily life,” the Pope added on Sunday.

May 24 marks the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary, where Chinese believers typically make a pilgrimage to pray at the Sheshan Shrine in Shanghai. Yet the Shanghai church has cancelled the event to comply with the government’s coronavirus measures.

According to Catholic media outlet Asia News, though the Sheshan Shrine is shut down by the authorities, amusement parks and golf courts in the area are allowed to stay open.

Italian Catholic outlet ACI Stampa reported that the Vatican had selected 31 shrines as venues for the marathon prayer event in May. The Shenshan Shrine was ultimately replaced by a venue in Myanmar for May 24, which was designated as a day of prayer for the church in China. The change in venue has prompted concerns of political intervention from Chinese authorities.

